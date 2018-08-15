Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Syntel were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syntel by 265.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syntel during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Syntel during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Syntel during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntel during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNT opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Syntel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Syntel, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

SYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. The Banking and Financial Services segment assists clients in the areas, such as cards and payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer lending, risk management, investment banking, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance and securities services.

