Switch (SWCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Switch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Get Switch alerts:

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,169. Switch has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 93,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $1,278,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intel Capital Corp sold 199,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $2,515,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock worth $1,331,166,808 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Switch by 47.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,479,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Switch by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 367,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.