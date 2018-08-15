Switch (SWCH) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.00

Media headlines about Switch (NYSE:SWCH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Switch earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6634096401865 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE:SWCH opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Several research firms have commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

In other news, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 106,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,393,544.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 207,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,325.38, for a total value of $1,310,327,768.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,806,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,166,808 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia.

