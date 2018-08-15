SWISS RE Ltd/S (SSREY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SWISS RE Ltd/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SWISS RE Ltd/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SWISS RE Ltd/S has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites casualty, property and specialty, agriculture, aviation, engineering, marine, life and health, retakaful, solvency II, and facultative reinsurance products, as well as trade credit, surety, and political risk reinsurance; structured reinsurance solutions; and insurance-linked securities.

