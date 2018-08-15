Swiss Re AG (SREN) Receives CHF 99.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 99.17.

SREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 105.30 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of VTX SREN traded up CHF 0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 97.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

