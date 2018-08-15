Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SGRY. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 501,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 76.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $149,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

