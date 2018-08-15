Superior Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00 (SUP)

Superior Coin (CURRENCY:SUP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. Superior Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $85.00 worth of Superior Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Superior Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One Superior Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Superior Coin alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001305 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Superior Coin Profile

Superior Coin (CRYPTO:SUP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2015. Superior Coin’s total supply is 385,720,236 coins. Superior Coin’s official Twitter account is @superiorcoins . Superior Coin’s official website is superior-coin.com

Superior Coin Coin Trading

Superior Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Superior Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Superior Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Superior Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Superior Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Superior Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.