Superdry PLC (SDRY) Insider Acquires £143.04 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Euan Sutherland bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.21) per share, with a total value of £143.04 ($182.47).

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Euan Sutherland bought 12 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,253 ($15.98) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($191.81).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 1,111 ($14.17) on Wednesday. Superdry PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438 ($18.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,102 ($26.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,990 ($25.39) to GBX 1,430 ($18.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 2,170 ($27.68) to GBX 2,090 ($26.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($24.24) to GBX 1,400 ($17.86) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,793.33 ($22.88).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

