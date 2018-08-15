SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Choice Hotels International Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CHH)

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 87.57% and a net margin of 14.08%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.30 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NYSE:CHH opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $59.90 and a 1 year high of $85.35.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $494,607.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,694.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,122,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

