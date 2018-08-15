SunTrust Banks (STI) Given Media Impact Score of 0.13

Press coverage about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9964894335425 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stephens cut SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

STI opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SunTrust Banks will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SunTrust Banks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

In related news, COO Hugh S. Cummins III sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

