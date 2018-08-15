SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Playags Inc (AGS)

Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Playags in a report released on Sunday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Playags to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of Playags stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Playags has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Playags had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Playags during the first quarter worth approximately $6,448,000. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Playags during the first quarter worth approximately $7,052,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Playags during the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playags during the first quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Playags during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

