Summit State Bank (SSBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Summit State Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products services to individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals and professional associations, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, and estates primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

