Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $650.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $660.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $636.05 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $634.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $549.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

In other news, COO Karl Watson bought 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $750,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $362,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,704,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,352,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,266 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,881,000 after purchasing an additional 869,353 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $20,112,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

