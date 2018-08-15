Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.17 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of CIT Group worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CIT Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,706,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,869,000 after buying an additional 159,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CIT Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,042,000 after buying an additional 254,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CIT Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth $24,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter.

CIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on CIT Group in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of CIT opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $174,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $90,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

