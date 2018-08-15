Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.13 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of United Continental worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 9,454.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 155.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stephens set a $78.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UAL opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

