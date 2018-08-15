Substratum Market Cap Tops $43.36 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $43.36 million and approximately $384,282.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Tidex, Binance and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, Tidex, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Binance, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

