Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm Ruger & Company Inc to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of -0.08.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,059. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $497,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

