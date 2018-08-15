Strs Ohio Has $40.28 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,653 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Metlife were worth $40,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 13.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 762,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,491 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 25.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Metlife by 54.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 305,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Metlife by 7.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 271,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Metlife from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

