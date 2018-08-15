Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,487 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FedEx were worth $64,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

FDX stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.69 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.