Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $41,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $234,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,472.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $4,470,452.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,317,888.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,515 shares of company stock valued at $27,523,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

