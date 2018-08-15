Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) & Zymeworks (ZYME) Head-To-Head Comparison

Strongbridge Biopharma (NYSE: ZYME) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and Zymeworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zymeworks 0 1 6 0 2.86

Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.00%. Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.37%. Given Strongbridge Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Strongbridge Biopharma is more favorable than Zymeworks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Zymeworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma $7.05 million 41.41 -$113.48 million ($1.45) -4.31 Zymeworks $51.76 million 8.75 -$10.40 million ($0.57) -24.86

Zymeworks has higher revenue and earnings than Strongbridge Biopharma. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strongbridge Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Zymeworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Strongbridge Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Strongbridge Biopharma and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma -624.52% -1,224.30% -46.22% Zymeworks -14.66% -8.83% -7.62%

Risk & Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 4.63, suggesting that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zymeworks beats Strongbridge Biopharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada. Its clinical-stage product candidates are Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in a Phase III clinical trial that is used for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a somatostatin analog that is used for treatment of acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer. It is also developing ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in IND application stage. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; and Janssen Biotech, Inc., as well as a collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.