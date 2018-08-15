Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 11,200 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $55,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 910,795 shares of company stock worth $4,430,231. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $166,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. 18,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,992. The stock has a market cap of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.60. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 624.52% and a negative return on equity of 1,224.30%. sell-side analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

