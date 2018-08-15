Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €64.00 by Morgan Stanley

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.23 ($76.40).

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €49.78 ($56.57) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €45.41 ($51.60) and a twelve month high of €66.40 ($75.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

