Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Stake in FMC Corp (FMC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FMC. TheStreet raised FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Stephens raised FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FMC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.