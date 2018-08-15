Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 75.7% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 51,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,800,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 489,288 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 121.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

A opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

