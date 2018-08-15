Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases New Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,000. Maxim Integrated Products accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,870,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,884,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 118,293 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,635,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,506,000 after purchasing an additional 422,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,726,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 235,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MXIM. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of MXIM opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.99%.

In related news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $648,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,664. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

