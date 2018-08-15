STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 60.23%.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Samuel E. Navarro bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luann Via bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,090. 9.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

