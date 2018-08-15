STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Given a $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised STRATA Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. STRATA Skin Sciences has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.81.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. sell-side analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STRATA Skin Sciences news, Director Luann Via purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel E. Navarro purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $128,090. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 164.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 182,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

