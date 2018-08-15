Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Call Options (OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average volume of 495 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.50 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $20,244,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,570,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,081.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,918,740 shares of company stock worth $137,816,742 in the last three months. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

