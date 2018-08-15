Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on CDK Global (CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,477% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CDK Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CDK Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CDK Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

