Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 15th (AMZN, ANTO, APC, BITA, CISN, CVIA, EGN, EPR, GOOG, IDRA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 15th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.31) price target on the stock.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC)

was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

William Blair began coverage on shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a hold rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV). Leerink Swann issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

