Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Diamondback Energy (FANG) a $166.00 Price Target

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given a $166.00 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $14.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.71. The company had a trading volume of 222,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,122. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.73 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,532 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,106.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,159.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 62,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 82.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.