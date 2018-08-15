Steven Barker Sells 10,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 6,605.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,821,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,822 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Masimo by 102.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,381,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,542,000 after acquiring an additional 697,920 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 248.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 494,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2,334.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 464,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 445,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,980,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

