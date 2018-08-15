Stein Mart (SMRT) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.71. 638,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 999,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $326.69 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stein Mart by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

