Steadymed (STDY) Issues Earnings Results

Steadymed (NASDAQ:STDY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Steadymed had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 2,177.00%.
Shares of Steadymed stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,049. Steadymed has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steadymed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Steadymed in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.
Steadymed Company Profile
SteadyMed Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of drug product candidates for the treatment of orphan and high-value diseases with unmet parenteral delivery needs. The company's product candidates are enabled by its proprietary PatchPump, a discreet, water-resistant, and disposable drug administration technology.
