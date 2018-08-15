State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $16.77 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,192 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after acquiring an additional 860,913 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,925,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,531,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $16,204,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,471,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $856,016.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at $16,496,146.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.