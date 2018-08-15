State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,313 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $111,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

