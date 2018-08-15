State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.57 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,229 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Autodesk worth $38,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,142.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.21.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 296.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $48,349.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.