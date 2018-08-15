State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.55 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,433,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,605 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $35,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $5,065,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $3,834,829.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,581.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,874,350 shares of company stock worth $92,759,246. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.