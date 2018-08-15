Stars Group (TSG) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Shares of TSG opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Stars Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Stars Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Stars Group in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stars Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.