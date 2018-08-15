StarChain 1-Day Volume Tops $134,200.00 (STC)

StarChain (CURRENCY:STC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. One StarChain token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarChain has a market cap of $0.00 and $134,200.00 worth of StarChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarChain has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015522 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00260606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00155898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000127 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About StarChain

StarChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. StarChain’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC . The official website for StarChain is www.starchain.one

Buying and Selling StarChain

StarChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

