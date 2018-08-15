Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,351,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 588,476 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.18% of Starbucks worth $1,433,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,135 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5,627.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 877,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after acquiring an additional 862,195 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,636,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,807,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 696,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

