Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $121.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of May 14, 2018, the company had a fleet of 108 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.26 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 18 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 11 Supramax vessels.

