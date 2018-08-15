SPX Corp (SPXC) Receives $38.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Reilly sold 21,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $782,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SPX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPX by 26.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SPX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

SPXC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,639. SPX has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.55.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. SPX had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

