Sprouts Trading 29.8% Lower This Week (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Sprouts has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $24,275.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sprouts has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00027321 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00236720 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sprouts Profile

SPRTS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,661,537,286,161 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

