Splunk Inc (SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $358.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.80 million to $366.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $279.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. FIG Partners reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Splunk stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,964,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 13,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,637,908.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,572.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 11.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,454 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

