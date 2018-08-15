Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $8.32 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075,802 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $65,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,352,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

