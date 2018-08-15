Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News coverage about Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Speedway Motorsports earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4556353678497 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of TRK stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $719.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.21 million. analysts forecast that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

