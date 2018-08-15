SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,041 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 300,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000.

XOP opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $28.96 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

