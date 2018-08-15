SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $53,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,766,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,292,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,326,000 after purchasing an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,752,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,647,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $283.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $241.83 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.2456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

